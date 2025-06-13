‘No Justification’: NY Man Illegally Detained By ICE Because Of Race, Attorney Claims

Elzon Lemus, 23, of Brentwood, was on his way to work in Westbury around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, when he was approached by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents.

Lemus, who was riding as a passenger in a work van, said the agents wore vests marked “ICE” and “HSI” and demanded to see his identification — without providing a warrant or justification.

When Lemus refused to hand over his ID, asserting his constitutional rights, one of the agents reportedly warned him: “This is going to go one of two ways.” The agent then allegedly opened the van door, shut off Lemus’s recording phone, and retrieved his wallet, according to a report cited by New York Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ramos.

Lemus said he was pulled out of the van and handcuffed for about 20 minutes before agents confirmed his identity and let him go.

“I didn’t commit anything and I wasn’t driving, so as a passenger, I don’t need to show them,” Lemus said alongside his lawyer, civil rights attorney Frederick Brewington, at a press conference Thursday, June 12. “Just because I’m a man of color and I’m Hispanic, I was made to feel as though I was a criminal.”

Assemblyman Ramos, whose district includes Brentwood, quickly stepped in after hearing about the incident from a constituent. In a series of impassioned Facebook posts Friday, Ramos accused the agents of “blatant racial profiling” and vowed not to stay silent.

“This goes beyond one young man,” Ramos wrote. “It’s about defending everyone’s constitutional rights — especially in communities of color.”

Ramos and Brewington are now calling for a federal civil rights investigation. Brewington said the agents also stopped other vehicles in the area that morning, including Lemus’s boss, and called the incident part of a broader pattern of fear-inducing ICE tactics in Latino communities.

“Unless there is an articulable basis to ask someone for identification — which this officer did not provide — there’s a concern there,” he told reporters.

Nassau County Police were not involved in the stop, and county executive Bruce Blakeman’s office said it had no prior knowledge of the incident, NBC New York reports.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

The incident comes amid growing national tensions over immigration enforcement as the Trump administration ramps up ICE raids, and opponents across the country mobilize in protest.

