No Harm, No Fowl: Stolen Chick-fil-A Floor Mat Returned In NY Faster Than Lunch Rush

When North Greenbush Police put out an APB (All-Poultry Bulletin) for a stolen Chick-fil-A floor mat on Thursday, Feb. 6, they probably didn’t expect the internet to work faster than a drive-thru during lunch rush.

“Who loves Chick-fil-A? We know, everyone! But this guy took his fondness to a level that is just not okay,” the agency said on Facebook, referring to a theft that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 1. “He ordered an ‘I would like to get arrested deluxe with waffle fries’ when he stole one of the floor mats emblazoned with the CFA logo.”

The tongue-in-cheek post appeared to sympathize with the sticky-fingered bandit: “We fully agree that it would make an impressive addition to any decor but theft will not be tolerated.”

Though management was willing to let bygones be bygones, they made it clear: return the mat, or risk a punishment worse than jail: “suspension of chicken nugs privileges.”

Within five hours of the police department’s public plea, the coveted mat was returned to its rightful home, officially closing one of the most fowl crimes in recent memory. The culprit was not identified and will not face charges, police said.

“The internet never fails to come through for us,” North Greenbush Police wrote in an update Friday, Feb. 7. “Thank you all!”

For those still looking to show off their fast-food loyalty (without risking legal action), police kindly reminded the public that Chick-fil-A sells official merch online: “If you insist on letting everyone know that you have a favorite fast food restaurant or that you just LOVE waffle fries.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.