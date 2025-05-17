Mostly Cloudy 69°

No Gunfire, Rock Thrown At Home Of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka: Report

What was reported as shots fire at the home of Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka Saturday morning, May 17 turned out to be a rock thrown, according to David Wildstein, the editor of the New Jersey Globe.

 Photo Credit: Mayor Ras J Baraka Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Wildstein says no injuries were reported and there was no indication that any shots were fired, despite having been reported as such.

Daily Voice has reached out to police and the mayor's office for further information.

The incident comes two days after the Democratic gubernatorial candidate appeared in court over federal trespassing charges stemming from an incident at ICE facility Delaney Hall last week. The matter will head to trial and is set to begin in mid-July, CBS reports.

