NJ Woman, 20, Stabs 2-Year-Old Brother, Cops Say

Officers responding to a 911 call placed by a relative on Burke Lane in Brick Township found the toddler with stab wounds at approximately 2:30 p.m., Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The child was transported to Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune, where he was listed in stable condition.

Marlene Rodriguez, 20, was identified as the suspect through an investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the prosecutor said.

Rodriguez was taken into custody at Brick Township Police Headquarters and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where she was lodged pending a detention hearing. she was charged with attempted murder, weapons offenses, and endagnering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Billhimer commended the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Brick Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collective efforts in connection with the investigation.

