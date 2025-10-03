NJ Transit Train Strikes Car At Bergen County Station, Woman Hospitalized

At approximately 5:42 a.m., a train not in passenger service being moved along the Main/Bergen County Line from Hoboken to Suffern struck a motor vehicle fouling the tracks near the Main Street crossing near the Ramsey station, NJ Transit spokesman John Chartier said.

There were no customers on the train and there were no injuries to the crew, Chartier said. The lone occupant of the motor vehicle, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash caused delays of up to 25 minutes on the Main-Bergen County Line during the morning commute. Service continues, and NJ Transit Police are leading the investigation.

Editor's note: NJ Transit officials previously said the crash happened at the Route 17 station. The article has been updated for accuracy.

