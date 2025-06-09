NJ Transit Train Hits Truck Causing Delays Into Suffern

The crash occurred around 5:18 p.m. when Train 1165, which left Hoboken at 4:51 p.m., hit an unoccupied truck near the west end of Broadway Station, according to an NJ Transit spokesperson.

There were no reported injuries to the 320 customers and crew on board, the spokesperson said.

The train was scheduled to arrive in Suffern at 5:54 p.m., but delays were expected throughout the evening commute.

NJ Transit Police are leading the investigation into the incident.

