Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 62°

SHARE

NJ Transit Train Hits Truck Causing Delays Into Suffern

A New Jersey Transit train struck a truck in Fair Lawn Monday evening, June 9 causing delays of up to 30 minutes on the Bergen County Line, officials said.

NJ Transit crash June 9.

NJ Transit crash June 9.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
A United Site Services truck struck by NJ Transit train in Fair Lawn.

A United Site Services truck struck by NJ Transit train in Fair Lawn.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred around 5:18 p.m. when Train 1165, which left Hoboken at 4:51 p.m., hit an unoccupied truck near the west end of Broadway Station, according to an NJ Transit spokesperson.

There were no reported injuries to the 320 customers and crew on board, the spokesperson said.

The train was scheduled to arrive in Suffern at 5:54 p.m., but delays were expected throughout the evening commute.

NJ Transit Police are leading the investigation into the incident.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE