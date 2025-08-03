NJ State Trooper Kills Ex-GF, New Firefighter BF, Himself: Report

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said only that Lauren Semanchik, 33, of Pittstown, and Tyler Webb, 29, of Forked River, were found dead in an Upper Kingtown Road home in Pittstown home Saturday, Aug. 2.

Citing Semanchik's mother, Jennine Semanchik, NJ Advance Media reports that the shooter was Ricardo Santos. The outlet had the information confirmed by a source with direct knowledge of the incident.

The NY Times said Santos was found dead in a car in Johnson Park in Piscataway on Saturday. The Times also said Santos had served in the NJSP's executive protection unit on Gov. Phil Murphy's detail.

Semanchik's sister, Deanna, told The Times that Santos had been harassing her sister recently and that the two dated for only a few months earlier this year.

Semanchik was identified as a veterinarian at the Long Valley Animal Hospital and Webb was identified as a Pinewald Fire Company firefighter.

"Tyler served our department with dedication and honor. He held the positions of Chief Engineer, Past Lieutenant, and Past Trustee during his time with the company," the company said. "His contributions to our company and community will never be forgotten."

