NJ Nightlife Icon DJ Ammo Dies Suddenly, Shockwaves Spread Through NYC Club Scene

Varasteh, 42, died on Tuesday, July 8. He had gone to bed, gotten up around 5 a.m., gone back to sleep and was found unresponsive just hours later, his loved ones said. An exact cause has not yet been identified.

Ammo had recently returned from performances in Japan, Germany, Amsterdam, and Aruba, and was still DJing major New York City events just weeks before his passing.

He got his start in the summer after 8th grade, when he first picked up DJing — and never let go, said longtime friend Vinny Schiraldi. His passion became a profession. Over time, he partnered with business-savvy friends to found Dream Hospitality Group, which went on to take over some of the biggest nightlife venues and restaurants across North Jersey and Manhattan.

He played major sets at venues like Harbor NYC, Nebula, The Headliner, and Lavo. His influence stretched to thousands of people, from everyday clubgoers to A-list names.

He was also deeply local. A former Ridgefield Board of Education member, Ammo most recently lived in Ridgefield with his wife and 4-year-old daughter, Ayla Ocean, whom he called the center of his world.

“Ammo was a genuinely great person who always went out of his way to help the next person,” Schiraldi said.

“From humble beginnings in Little Ferry to a very successful career... he stood on principles and values and even in his last days he was still trying to bring peace and joy to people’s lives.”

“From his day one friends to his current business partners, one thing will always be said: ‘Ammo was a great man.’ May he rest in the ultimate peace and watch over the Ammo Army for eternity.”

A GoFundMe campaign launched to support Ayla’s future had raised more than $74,000 as of Friday afternoon.

“All funds raised will go toward providing for his daughter’s well-being, education, and the life he worked so hard to build for her,” organizers wrote.

“He was more than a legendary figure in the nightlife world — he was a visionary, a mentor to all, and a true cornerstone of our community,” campaign founder Mario Costantini said.

“He was the voice of reason, the one who checked in on everyone, who made sure you were okay. And through it all, he was the most grateful — never missing a chance to say thank you.”

Condolences poured in on Instagram, where Ammo had more than 11,000 followers.

“Still don’t seem real man,” one person commented. “Rest Easy Ammo 🕊️”

“Thank you for taking a shot on me, Ammo,” another wrote. “You’re one of the coolest people I’ve ever met and you always worked hard for as long as I’ve known you.”

As a final tribute, 94.7 FM will air a special one-hour set in DJ Ammo’s honor from 8 to 9 p.m. tonight, Friday, July 11.

“Let’s come together the way Mossna always brought us together,” Costantini said.

