NJ Man Who Stabbed Salman Rushdie On NY Stage Sentenced To Decades In Prison

Hadi Matar, 27, of Fairview, NJ, was sentenced Friday, May 16, in Chautauqua County Court after a jury found him guilty in February of attempted murder and assault.

The charges stem from a brutal ambush on Aug. 12, 2022, when Matar stormed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, stabbing Rushdie more than a dozen times in front of a stunned audience. The attack left the 77-year-old Booker Prize-winning author blind in one eye and with severe injuries to his hand.

Rushdie, who did not attend Friday’s sentencing, submitted a written victim impact statement, CNN reports. He previously testified during the trial, recounting how he believed he was dying as Matar repeatedly plunged a knife into his head, neck, and chest.

Before receiving the maximum sentence allowed, Matar addressed the court, criticizing Rushdie and referencing freedom of speech, calling the author a hypocrite.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt urged the court to impose the full 25-year sentence, arguing that Matar “chose this” and “designed this attack so that he could inflict the most amount of damage — not just upon Mr. Rushdie, but upon this community.”

Public defender Nathaniel Barone had asked for a 12-year sentence, citing Matar’s lack of prior criminal history and questioning whether the audience should be considered victims.

Rushdie was initially hospitalized in Pennsylvania before spending weeks in rehabilitation in New York City. He documented the traumatic experience and long road to recovery in his 2024 memoir Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder.

Matar now faces a separate federal trial on terrorism-related charges. Prosecutors say he traveled from New Jersey to carry out a fatwa issued in 1989 by Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which called for Rushdie’s death following publication of his novel The Satanic Verses. Matar reportedly believed the fatwa was backed by the militant group Hezbollah.

