NJ Grandfather Killed In Lightning Strike While Doing What He Loved

Montgomery, of Cinnaminson, worked as an engineer and was passionate about his career, according to his obituary from the Givnish Funeral Home website.

An animal lover, Montgomery was devoted to his three dogs, Mia, Franco and Vedder, walking them every day, his obituary reads.

"They became his constant companions and a source of joy," according to his obituary. "Robert will be deeply missed by their three dogs."

Montgomery was an active member of the Penn Del Archers and Black Knight Bow Benders Archery Club, where he enjoyed playing archery and also volunteering his time to teach others the sport, according to his obituary.

"Words cannot express our sadness in the tragic passing of member Robert Montgomery," Pat Greager, a member of Penn Del Archers said. "He was not only a valued member & friend to us, but dedicated much of his time promoting archery and to helping others wherever & whenever possible. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who knew him. May his legacy live on though the memories we all share."

Montgomery is survived by his children, Paige, Erica and Anthony, his grandchildren, Harrison and Lennon, his partner, Jenny and his siblings, Beth and Bonnie, along with numerous other friendly members and friends, according to his obituary.

"He will be remembered for his big heart, quiet strength, and unwavering support for those he loved," his obituary reads.

A service of remembrance and sharing will be held Tuesday, July 22 at Givinish of Cinnaminson at 11:30 a.m. Internment will be private.

