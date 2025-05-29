Mostly Cloudy 63°

Newly Minted Millionaire: Dad Gifts Daughter $2M Winning Lottery Ticket

A Georgia woman is $2 million richer thanks to her dad after he bought her a winning lottery ticket in East Boston. 

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Vanesa Menijvar Acosta, of Norcross, Georgia, is the first $2 million winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "$25,000,000 Mega Money” scratch-off ticket. The $50 game went on sale earlier this month. 

Acosta chose to take the lump sum payment of $1.3 million (before taxes) rather than the annuity, which would have paid the full amount over 20 years. 

She said she plans to use the money to pay for college. 

Acosta's dad bought the winning ticket at East Boston Corner Market, 233 London St. The store will get a $20,000 bonus for the sale. 

