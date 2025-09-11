Newest Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Unveiled: See What It Tastes Like

The Girl Scouts of the USA announced the organization's newest cookie called Exploremores on Tuesday, Sept. 9. The sandwich cookie will join the Girl Scouts' 2026 lineup.

The chocolate-flavored Exploremores will be filled with marshmallow and toasted almond–flavored crème.

"Exploremores reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout," the organization said. "Girl Scouts across the United States will offer the Exploremores cookie nationally, both online and in person at local booths."

The newest cookie follows several recent lineup changes. The organization retired its S'mores and Toast-Yay! cookies after the 2025 season, along with discontinuing Raspberry Rally in 2023.

Produced by ABC Bakers, Exploremores will be sold nationwide alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.

"Every purchase of Exploremores — and the entire lineup of iconic Girl Scout Cookies — helps girls unbox a world of possibilities, one cookie at a time," the organization said. "With each cookie box sold, consumers are supporting Girl Scouts as they learn, grow, and thrive through all of life's adventures."

The cookie program is recognized as the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Participants earn badges like My First Cookie Business and My Cookie Team while learning goal-setting, money management, and decision-making skills.

Proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils to fund camps, service projects, and trips. The 2026 season will launch nationally in January.

You can text the word "COOKIES" to 59618 for updates on cookie sales.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.