At least 15 to 20 passengers were hospitalized Thursday, Oct. 30, with injuries that officials described as non-life-threatening.

The Airbus A320, operating as JetBlue Flight 1230, encountered what pilots called a “flight control issue” mid-flight, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Tat triggered the rapid descent from 35,000 feet to 10,000 feet.

The plane was diverted to Tampa International Airport, where it landed safely around 2 p.m. local time.

Medical personnel met the aircraft on the tarmac to treat injured passengers and crew, including at least one person who suffered a head laceration, according to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV NewsChannel 8 in Tampa.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, most injuries were minor and caused by the sudden turbulence, which sent passengers and unsecured objects hurtling around the cabin. Those requiring further care were transported to local hospitals.

The FAA is investigating the incident, which occurred in calm weather and was attributed to technical rather than environmental factors.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the mechanical failure and how future incidents can be prevented.

