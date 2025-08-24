New Washing Machine Plays Hit Outkast Song After Cycles: Here's How To Win One

Whirlpool is giving away a limited number of washing machines that play the hit Outkast song "So Fresh, So Clean" after each cycle. Big Boi, part of the hip-hop duo, has teamed up with the appliance brand for the national sweepstakes.

Fans can win the limited-edition Whirlpool Front Load Washer, which highlights the brand's new FreshFlow Vent System.

"We knew with a washer this fresh, it warranted the freshest collab," said Whirlpool senior brand manager Morgan LaLonde. "And nobody knows how to keep things fresh better than Big Boi."

The washer comes in a matte black finish. The machines are covered with hundreds of hand-placed crystals around the door and knob.

Each washer also carries a certified "fresh and clean" badge with Big Boi's signature.

"When Whirlpool showed me this washer and said they could put the track in the machine, I was all in," Big Boi said. "Now your laundry looks fresh, smells fresh, and even sounds fresh."

"So Fresh, So Clean" was a hit song on Outkast's 2000 album "Stankonia." The Recording Industry Association of America certified the song as double platinum in December 2024.

Musical tones at the end of washer and dryer cycles have become popular references on social media. One TikTok video with more than two million likes shows a man and a woman performing a synchronized dance to a Samsung washer's song.

Another video with about 190,000 likes shows a breakup conversation being interrupted by the music from an LG machine.

"Always here for you 🙏🏻," LG's United Kingdom account replied.

To enter Whirlpool's sweepstakes, fans must follow @WhirlpoolUSA on Instagram, like and comment #whirlpoolsofresh on Whirlpool or Big Boi’s sweepstakes post, and tag a friend for an extra entry. Winners will receive the custom washer and dryer pair, along with free installation.

The contest runs through Tuesday, Sept. 23.

