New Update: MLB Bans Fan Who Taunted Star Player Over Mother’s Death

The incident occurred at Chicago's Rate Field, where the White Sox hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, June 24.

Second baseman Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks, a starter in the 2024 All-Star game, was reduced to tears after the taunt, which occurred while he was batting in the seventh inning.

Elpidia Valdez, Marte's mother, was killed in the 2017 incident in the Dominican Republic.

The White Sox later said the fan had been ejected and was banned indefinitely from Rate Field.

MLB praised the White Sox for taking immediate action that also included ejecting him from the game.

The White Sox said the fan was “very apologetic and remorseful” and admitted that the comment made was inappropriate.

MLB later announced the fan is banned from all 30 stadiums.

Overcome with emotion, the 31-year-old Marte broke down after taking the field in the bottom of the inning. He was then immediately comforted by Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, as shown in this video on MLB.com.

"I could see he was sobbing," Lovullo said of Marte in a post-game press conference. "It hurt."

Lovullo stated that he told Marte, "I love you and I'm with you and we're all together and you're not alone. No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy is an idiot. It shouldn't have an impact on you.'"

Arizona won the game 4-1.

