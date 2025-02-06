New Snowmaking System Approaching: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Rockland County

A Winter Storm Warning covers most of the region (areas shown in crystal teal). Farther east (in purple), a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

Details

Time Frame: From Saturday evening through Sunday morning (Feb. 8 to Feb. 9)

Expected Conditions:

Snow Accumulation Projection: Widespread 2 to 4 inches, with up to 6 to 9 inches farther inland, especially in western areas.

Ice Accumulation: Light glaze possible

Affected Areas:

This Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of northeastern New Jersey and southeastern New York, including:

Connecticut counties

Fairfield

New Haven

Litchfield

Middlesex

Hartford

New London

Tolland

New Jersey counties

Bergen

Passaic

Hudson

Essex

Union

New York counties

Westchester

Putnam

Rockland

Orange

Dutchess

Nassau

Suffolk

Ulster

Sullivan

Columbia

Greene

New York (Manhattan)

Bronx

Richmond (Staten Island)

Kings (Brooklyn)

Queens

Potential Impacts:

Hazardous travel conditions, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

Slick, icy roads increasing the risk of accidents.

Reduced visibility due to falling snow and mixed precipitation.

Possible power outages in areas where ice accumulates.

Precautionary Measures:

Monitor the latest forecasts for real-time updates.

Limit travel if possible, especially during the overnight hours.

Stock up on winter essentials, including food, water, and medications.

Prepare an emergency kit, including blankets, a flashlight, extra batteries, and a fully charged phone.

Check on vulnerable neighbors to ensure they have the necessary supplies.

If you must travel, use extreme caution and allow extra time to reach your destination.

