New Slice Spot In Hudson Valley Has Locals Saying, ‘We’ll Be Back Again And Again’

Stone’s Pizza Shop might be the new kid on the block, but in just a few months, it’s already slicing its way into the hearts (and stomachs) of Dutchess County locals.

Located at 2554 South Avenue in Wappingers Falls, the no-frills counter-serve spot opened in April inside the former Pacini’s Pizza space.

Now, it’s racking up five-star Yelp reviews and serious buzz for its hand-crafted pies, beef tallow-fried wings, and dedication to high-quality ingredients — no seed oils allowed.

One reviewer raved, “Best pizza in the area. Not even close,” while another called the shop “spectacular,” praising its vodka and pesto slices as well as its “marvelous” service and clean tables.

"They killed it with their vodka sauce and pesto slice," another Yelpers said. "We will be back again and again."

The menu is a greatest hits of East Coast comfort food: 12- to 16-inch classic and specialty pizzas (don’t skip the white-sauce-and-hot-honey “Yoyo” or the ‘nduja-loaded “Kickin’ It”), calzones, Caesar salad, hearty subs, and wings in flavors like garlic parm and dry rub lemon pepper.

Everything is fried in 100% beef tallow and made with locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

Each dough batch ferments for 48 hours before hitting the oven, giving it that perfect chew and depth of flavor pizza nerds dream of. And while there are a few tables inside for dine-in, most folks either grab their order to go or use the ToastTab app or DoorDash for delivery.

The vibe is simple, the standards are sky-high, and the food? As one customer put it: “You will not be disappointed. Give it a try.”

Stone’s is open every day except Tuesday. Find out more on its website.

