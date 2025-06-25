New Sabrina Carpenter Drink Headlines Dunkin's Summer Menu: See What's On It

Dunkin' and Carpenter have reunited for her new beverage called Strawberry Daydream Refresher, the chain said in a news release on Wednesday, June 25. The creamy, fruity iced drink is now available for $3 to Dunkin' rewards members.

The limited-time beverage blends strawberry flavor with creamy oatmilk and cold foam, delivering a rich, but light, strawberries and cream taste. It follows Carpenter's very popular Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso in 2024.

The reunion comes as Carpenter gears up for her seventh studio album, "Man's Best Friend," set for release on Friday, Aug. 29. The Quakertown, Pennsylvania, native dropped the album's first single, "Manchild," on Thursday, June 5.

Carpenter has also extended her "Short 'n Sweet Tour" into 2025. After two London shows in early July, she'll perform at 17 North American concerts in the fall, including two in Pittsburgh and five in New York City.

To launch the new drink, Dunkin' teamed up with fashion photographer and director Nadia Lee Cohen for a hotline-inspired video called "Dunkin' Daydream Hotline." In the advertisement, Carpenter plays a "Daydream Matchmaker," fielding calls from late-night dreamers searching for their perfect summer escape.

Carpenter's drink is joined by several other summer additions to Dunkin's menu. New ice cream-inspired frozen coffees are flavored with cookie dough, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan, topped with whipped cream, drizzle, and crunchy waffle cone pieces.

The Summer Munchkins Bucket has 50 doughnut hole treats in a reusable beach bucket with a sand shovel and sifter. Dunkin' will also sell its first apple pie and the Star-Spangled Donut with a buttercreme filling, blue icing, and red, white, and blue sprinkles.

Dunkin' is also offering Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wraps in its $5 Meal Deal, which includes two wraps and a medium hot or iced coffee.

Rewards members can also unlock several freebies and discounts throughout July.

