Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts To Hit Northeast Just Before July 4th

That's because severe weather will likely revisit the Northeast on Thursday, July 3, after an earlier round of potent storms on Tuesday, July 1.

"There is potential for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms, with damaging wind gusts Thursday afternoon into evening," the National Weather Service said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon, July 3.

Gusts could be as high as 60 mph over a broad area from central New Jersey and Pennsylvania all the way up through New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, elsewhere in New England and into eastern Canada.

"Since humidity levels will be somewhat lower in the region, when compared to Monday and Tuesday, there will be less risk of flash flooding," AccuWeather said.

After the storms wind down by the middle of the evening Wednesday, there will be clearing overnight, leading to a bright and sunny Independence Day with temperatures generally in the low 80s and comfortable humidity levels.

It will start a trend of dry days with plenty of sun and seasonable temperatures lasting through the weekend on Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6.

Monday, July 7 will be mainly sunny and warm during the day before a chance of showers at night continuing into Tuesday, July 8.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

