Scattered Severe Storms Expected To Rattle Northeast: Here's Timing

Scattered strong thunderstorms are once again targeting the Northeast, with another surge of unsettled weather.

A new round of storms, some of which will be severe, is on track for the afternoon and evening on Saturday, June 28.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
New rounds of showers and thunderstorms, including localized downpours, are expected on Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Friday, June 27 will be mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures and scattered showers at times throughout the day.

Saturday, June 28, highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s before showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. 

Storm activity should wrap up by the middle of the evening as the system pushes out, the National Weather Service says.

By Sunday, June 29, and Monday, June 30, partly to mostly sunny skies will return along with warmer temperatures, though isolated afternoon and evening showers are possible both days.

Another stretch of unsettled weather is expected to return on Tuesday, July 1.

