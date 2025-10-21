New Round Of Rain Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern: Here's Timing

The National Weather Service says the precipitation will arrive Tuesday night, Oct. 21 into continue into early Wednesday, Oct. 22, before a cooler pattern takes hold through late week and into the start of the weekend.

AccuWeather’s maps show showers spreading across much of the region Wednesday, especially from western and central New York and Pennsylvania into New England.

Expect a quarter to a half inch of rain across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, with less to the south into Maryland and Virginia and more in northern New England, where 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Urban and low‑lying areas could see brief ponding, particularly where leaves clog storm drains. “

One reason flooding will be a concern with this storm is the compounding issues following the storm earlier this week,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Scott Homan said.

While the wet weather will be welcome in drought‑parched zones — more than 60 percent of New York is in moderate drought or worse, and over 66 percent of Vermont is in extreme or exceptional drought, according to the latest US Drought Monitor — the bigger change comes right after the rain.

AccuWeather expects highs to tumble by about 10 to 15 degrees within 24 hours, with a breezy, blustery push of air making it feel like the 40s and 50s.

Behind the front, the Northeast turns mainly dry but noticeably cooler through Friday, Oct. 24, and into the weekend.

Plan on a jacket for mornings and evenings, and give yourself extra time for a slick Wednesday commute where showers are heaviest.

