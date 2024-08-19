New Round Of Powerful Storms Packed With Heavy Rain Taking Aim At Drenched Region

After 4 to 6 inches of rain fell through much of the Northeast in the second half of the weekend, a new round of potentially powerful storms packed with drenching downpours aims for the region on the first day of the workweek.

Additional precipitation of 1 to 3 inches is expected, with locally higher amounts, on Monday, Aug. 19. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches in one hour are possible where there are the most severe storms.

"Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of an approaching cold front this afternoon into evening," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Monday. "This will bring the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding this afternoon into the evening."

The most likely time frame for storms is from the late afternoon into the early evening on Monday.

Areas shown in yellow in the image above from AccuWeather.com are most likely to see severe storms.

It will be cloudy throughout the day on Monday, with a high temperature in the low 80s.

As more comfortable air arrives, the unsettled weather will wrap up on Tuesday, Aug. 20. It will be partly sunny, with temperatures topping out in the low 70s.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 22, will be bright and sunny days with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

The outlook for Friday, Aug. 23, calls for sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.