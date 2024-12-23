New Rockland County Restaurant Offers Laid-Back Elegance With Unique Menu

Rockland County's culinary scene just got a little brighter with the opening of The Stags Leap, a new restaurant on Main Street in Sparkill that promises a laid-back yet elegant dining experience.

The restaurant is the brainchild of seasoned restaurateurs Oliver Cullen and Chef Padraig Connolly, both originally from Ireland. The duo brings years of experience working and owning restaurants in Rockland County and New York City.

Sparkill’s vibrant food culture drew them to the area, inspiring them to create a space that blends quality and comfort. “We wanted something not quite as formal but still top quality,” Cullen said.

The Stags Leap serves American cuisine with a menu featuring hearty entrees like lamb shanks, short rib ragu, and roasted pork belly, alongside lighter options such as burgers and salads. For seafood lovers, there are also fresh catches to enjoy.

Appetizers include standout dishes like Asian short ribs and a baked goat cheese tarte tatin, which Cullen described as “delicious.”

The bar offers a wide selection of cocktails with whimsical names, creating a fun, relaxed vibe. Inside, the 60-seat restaurant includes a small room for private events, with soft music enhancing the cozy atmosphere.

The Stags Leap is family-friendly, with plans to launch Sunday roast dinners next year, as well as Saturday and Sunday brunches.

Current Hours: Monday through Friday, 5 to 9 p.m., with the bar open until 12 a.m.

Prices: Medium to high.

Location: 623 Main Street, Sparkill.

For reservations, call 845-613-7553 or email thestagsleap@gmail.com.

