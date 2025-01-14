These Jobs Will Dominate Nationally In 2025, According To New Rankings

For the second consecutive year, the health care sector leads the list, with Nurse Practitioner securing the No. 1 position.

The top five jobs for 2025 are:

Nurse Practitioner

IT Manager

Physician Assistant

Financial Manager

Software Developer

These rankings consider factors such as growth potential, work-life balance, job safety, employment rate, and salary.

The prominence of health care and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) careers reflects the evolving demands of the job market.

Carly Chase, vice president of Careers at U.S. News, notes that the sustained need for medical professionals contributes to the high ranking of health care roles.

“Nurse Practitioner maintains the No. 1 spot as this year’s best job because of its critical role in health management, the exibility it provides and its strong 10-year career outlook," she said.

The 2025 job market shows a significant demand for STEM-related fields, offering prospective job growth and high salaries. Notably, STEM industries hold 18 of the top 25 careers among the Best Jobs That Pay $100K or More.

For individuals without a college degree, the rankings also provide insights into the Best Jobs Without a College Degree and the Highest Paying Jobs Without a Degree, offering guidance for those exploring alternative career paths.

To determine these rankings, U.S. News analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, focusing on jobs with the greatest hiring demand.

Each job was evaluated based on future prospects, wage potential, employment, job safety and stability, and work-life balance.

For a comprehensive view of the rankings and to explore the best job options for 2025, visit U.S. News & World Report's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.