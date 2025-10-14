New Rankings Put This Hudson Valley Locale In Top 9 Best Places For Families To Live In US

A new Travel + Leisure ranking highlights the nine best places to live in the US for families, spotlighting a mix of affordable suburbs, up-and-coming metros, and community-focused towns.

Released on Sunday, Sept. 14, the report draws on input from real estate experts who assessed affordability, school quality, safety, and lifestyle factors. The list ranges from Indiana to Texas and features communities that balance opportunity with livability.

Here are the top nine picks from Travel + Leisure:

Carmel, Indiana: Known for affordability, safety, and great schools, this Indianapolis suburb delivers small-town peace with suburban perks. Boise, Idaho: A hub for outdoor lovers, this mid-sized city blends mountain access, affordability, and strong community spirit. Fort Lauderdale, Florida: The “Yachting Capital of the World” offers family life near beaches and access to major cities via high-speed train. Raleigh, North Carolina: A booming tech hub with affordable housing, outdoor recreation, and one of the most family-friendly atmospheres in the South. Greenville, South Carolina: A growing city with four seasons, Southern charm, and a lower-than-average cost of living. Bentonville, Arkansas: Once quiet, now thriving, thanks to Walmart’s headquarters and a rising arts and culture scene. Rhinebeck, New York: A scenic Hudson Valley town offering fresh food, outdoor adventure, and proximity to New York City. Glen Ellyn, Illinois: A cozy Chicago suburb with strong schools, family-oriented neighborhoods, and a charming downtown. Austin, Texas: A vibrant city where music, nature, and tech converge, offering big-city energy with a family focus.

The ranking reflects an ongoing migration trend away from expensive coastal metros toward smaller, more livable cities.

From lakeside trails in Austin to snow-covered bike paths in Carmel, the common thread among all nine is a balance of affordability, community, and access to the outdoors, qualities increasingly prized by American families.

Click here to read the complete Travel + Leisure rankings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.