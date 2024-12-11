Just Released New iOS Update Brings AI, Custom Emoji Access To iPhones, iPads

Released on Wednesday, Dec. 11, iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 expand Apple Intelligence with features like ChatGPT integration, custom emoji creation, and visual design tools.

Key Updates

ChatGPT Integration: Siri and Writing Tools now support ChatGPT for generating content, solving problems, and enhancing productivity. Privacy settings ensure user control over data.

Image Playground: This tool allows users to design custom visuals by inputting text descriptions, with styles such as Animation and Illustration. Integrated into Messages and other apps, it is also available as a standalone app.

Genmoji: Users can create personalized emojis with descriptions or images from their library, adding themes or accessories for customization.

Writing Tools Enhancements: A new "Describe Your Change" feature provides detailed control over text adjustments, alongside existing tools for proofreading and summarizing.

Visual Intelligence: New Camera Control on iPhone 16 enables text translation, object recognition, and more.

Apple also expanded language support for localized English in several countries, with more languages coming in 2024.

