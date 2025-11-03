New 'Do Not Travel' Warnings Issued For These Nations, State Department Says

On Thursday, Oct. 30, the State Department updated its Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisories for both Niger and Mali.

The warnings cite grave concerns, including crime, terrorism, kidnapping, civil unrest, and serious health risks.

"Do not travel to Niger for any reason due to crime, unrest, terrorism, health, and kidnapping," the advisory states.

For Mali, the warning is clear: "Do not travel to Mali for any reason due to crime, terrorism, kidnapping, unrest and health."

US officials have taken extraordinary steps in both countries, ordering the departure of family members of government employees in Niger and all non-emergency staff and families in Mali.

In both places, the US government cannot provide routine or emergency services to citizens outside the capitals of Niamey and Bamako, respectively.

Movement outside these cities is heavily restricted, with mandatory curfews and bans on certain public places for government personnel. US citizens are urged to follow the same precautions.

Security risks are high. Both countries face ongoing threats of terrorist attacks, violent crime, and kidnapping, especially targeting foreigners. Armed robbery, residential break-ins, and carjackings are common. Demonstrations, political unrest, and armed conflict add to the danger and can erupt without warning.

In Mali, the situation is further complicated by frequent clashes between government and armed groups, resulting in civilian casualties and roadblocks throughout the country. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also issued restrictions on air travel in Mali.

Health care is another serious concern. Medical services are limited, with few resources available for trauma or emergencies. In both countries, even minor injuries may require costly medical evacuation. Access to routine medications, including antibiotics, can be difficult.

For both Niger and Mali, the message is clear: do not travel for any reason.

Travelers should review the full advisories at Travel.State.gov before making any plans abroad.

State Department Advisory Levels

To help travelers assess international safety risks, the US government uses the following four-level system:

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

You can check the latest updates at travelmaps.state.gov.

