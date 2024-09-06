New Details: Ex-Husband Shot Way Into NY Home Before Killing Woman, Her BF, DA Says

Long Island resident Daniel Coppola, age 50, of St. James, was arraigned on four counts of first-degree murder in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Sept. 6, in the deaths of his ex-wife Kelly Coppola and her boyfriend, Kenneth Pohlman.

Suffolk County Police found Mrs. Coppola, age 50, and Pohlman, age 52, dead from gunshot wounds inside their St. James residence on Brasswood Road shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

According to prosecutors, Coppola sent text messages to a witness at the victims’ home to draw them out of the house before the shootings. Suffolk County Police previously identified that witness as Mr. and Mrs. Coppola’s 15-year-old daughter.

When the teen came outside, Coppola asked her where Pohlman’s bedroom was located. He then placed the girl into his car before walking up to the front door and firing a semi-automatic handgun at the keypad and forcing his way inside, prosecutors said.

Coppola encountered his ex-wife and Pohlman in an upstairs hallway, where he fatally shot both of them, according to investigators. He then drove his daughter to his residence on Harbor Road, located nearly three miles away.

Once there, the teen saw her father take a black handgun and put it in a desk as he made repeated threats to kill himself, prosecutors said. A short time later, she hid the gun from her father and called 911.

Suffolk County Police officers arrested Coppola without incident, and his daughter showed them where the gun had been hidden.

At the same time, officers were dispatched to the Brasswood Road residence, where they found Mrs. Coppola and Pohlman both dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators also recovered two sandals belonging to Mr. Coppola that he left behind in his hurry to flee, one of which was found under Pohlman’s body, prosecutors said.

Just hours before the murders, Coppola ranted about the use of pronouns in corporate emails and expressed support for former President Donald Trump in a now-deleted Facebook post.

“The defendant allegedly drove to his ex-wife’s home and fatally shot his ex-wife and her boyfriend in cold blood,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“Our office takes all allegations of domestic violence seriously and we are committed to bringing justice to Kelly Coppola, Kenneth Pohlman and their loved ones. While we cannot bring Kenneth and Kelly back, we can hold this defendant responsible for his alleged actions.”

Following his arraignment Friday, Coppola was ordered held at the Suffolk County jail without bail. He faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Meanwhile, loved ones are flooding social media with tributes to both victims.

“Kelly you were such a vibrant woman and loving soul and beautiful inside and out! I will never forget your smile and laugh that was contagious!” Jennifer Orslini said on Facebook.

“Kelly’s love for her daughter Gianna was unmatched,” reads a GoFundMe created to help the teen with future education and care expenses.

The fundraiser had collected over $104,000 as of Friday, Sept. 6. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.