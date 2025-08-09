New Details Emerge On Deadly CDC Campus Attack After Gunman Opens Fire On 4 Atlanta Buildings

The gunman, stationed just across the street from the CDC’s Roybal Campus in the upscale Druid Hills neighborhood, unleashed a barrage of shots, terrifying employees and the nearby open-access campus of Emory University as the workday ended Friday, Aug. 8.

Authorities say the suspect was found with gunshot wounds on the second floor of a building that contains a CVS Pharmacy and died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

A police officer, identified as 33-year-old David Rose, was killed near the entrance to the CDC. Another officer was injured in the exchange.

The chain of events unfolded late Friday afternoon.

“We at CDC are heartbroken by today’s attack on our Roybal Campus, which remains on lockdown as authorities investigate the shooting,” CDC Director Susan Monarez said in a statement.

She praised the immediate response by DeKalb County Police, CDC security, and Emory University, which helped prevent further harm.

According to law enforcement, the gunman may have targeted the CDC out of anger related to a perceived illness linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC has about 4,600 employees stationed at its Atlanta headquarters.

During the emergency, Emory University issued urgent alerts, instructing students and staff to “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.” while police urged everyone to avoid the area. By early evening, DeKalb County Police declared the situation contained, assuring the public there was no ongoing threat.

Founded in 1836, Emory University enrolls nearly 16,000 students from the U.S. and more than 100 countries and is home to a leading healthcare system. The investigation into the motive and circumstances continues, with more information expected at a forthcoming press conference.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.