New Bird Flu Strain Detected In US Dairy Cattle Sparking Concerns Of Spread

The USDA confirmed that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1, genotype D1.1, was found in dairy cows in Nevada following routine milk testing.

This marks the first time this specific genotype has been identified in cattle.

Previous cases in dairy herds involved a different strain, known as genotype B3.13.

According to the USDA, genotype D1.1 has been prevalent among wild birds, mammals, and domestic poultry across North America over the past fall and winter.

Officials are working to trace the source of the infection and prevent further spread.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with the USDA, is conducting farm investigations and additional testing to assess risks and containment strategies.

Despite the detection, the USDA maintains that its bird flu eradication strategy remains unchanged. The agency is reinforcing preventive measures to limit the virus's spread while continuing active surveillance.

The agency emphasizes the effectiveness of its National Milk Testing Strategy in identifying and managing potential outbreaks.

A technical brief on the findings is expected to be published soon, with genetic sequence data made available to researchers.

