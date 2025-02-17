New Area Code Coming To NY Metro Area: Here's When, Where

The New York State Public Service Commission has announced the introduction of area code 465 to the existing regions served by 347, 718, 917, and 929.

This change affects the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and the Marble Hill section of Manhattan.

“With increased telephone usage, we must accommodate the growing demand for phone numbers,” said Commission Chair Rory M. Christian. “The new area code will ensure that there are enough phone numbers available for New Yorkers.”

The current area codes are projected to run out of available numbers by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Once this happens, new phone numbers will be assigned the 465 area code. Existing phone numbers will remain unchanged.

Since 10-digit dialing is already standard in these areas, the addition of the new area code won't change how calls are dialed.

The new area code is expected to supply numbers for approximately 11 years. Customers are advised to update any devices or services that store phone numbers to recognize the 465 area code. This includes equipment like fax machines, alarm systems, and contact lists.

