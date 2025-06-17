New Airline Begins Nonstop Dominican Republic Flights At Nyc-area Airport

Arajet began its service at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on Monday, June 16, the airline announced in a news release. Newark is Arajet's second mainland US destination after flights launched at Miami International Airport in April.

Arajet's CEO Victor Pacheco and the Dominican Republic's tourism director were among the 185 passengers who arrived at EWR on the inaugural flight from Las Américas International Airport.

"Offering this route has been the main objective since the beginning of our operations, with the goal to serve the large Dominican diaspora in New Jersey and New York as well as the many tourists flocking to the Dominican Republic," said Pacheco. "Thanks to Arajet, these passengers can now easily travel to our country with low prices and world-class daily service."

Port Authority chair Kevin O'Toole praised the newest connection between the Dominican Republic and the Garden State.

"This new route isn't just about travel, it's about cultural connections," O'Toole said. "With the largest Dominican community outside the DR right here in the New York-New Jersey region, Arajet's nonstop service to Santo Domingo strengthens the cultural, economic, and family ties that unite our communities. We welcome Arajet to Newark Liberty and to continue expanding affordable, accessible international options for the millions who rely on our airports."

Once in Santo Domingo, travelers can explore the Dominican Republic or connect to 24 other destinations in the Caribbean, along with locations in Central and South America. One-way fares start at $127 from Newark to Santo Domingo and $135 for the return trip.

Arajet is also preparing to add Boston as its third mainland US destination. Service will begin between Boston Logan International Airport and Santo Domingo on Thursday, Nov. 20.

JetBlue Airways and United Airlines also offer flights from EWR to Santo Domingo and Punta Cana.

