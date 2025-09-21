Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Is Casting Across US: Director Shares Tips For Making The Cut

The series is casting in Philadelphia, Austin, St. Louis, New Orleans, Charleston, Atlanta, Miami, Columbus, Ohio, and the New England area, according to a pinned July post from Kinetic Content and Backstage.

Part 1 of "Love Is Blind" Season 9, which follows couples from Denver, is set to debut on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The show is a dating experiment where singles talk to each other from behind a wall without ever meeting face-to-face to find out if love is truly blind. Some couples go on to marry at the altar, while for others, the journey ends before “I do.”

Casting director Donna Driscoll told Backstage that producers are focused on authenticity, not looks: “One of the unorthodox things about the ‘Love Is Blind’ cast is that the look of the cast isn't at the forefront of my mind whenever we’re finding [talent],” she said.

“The main thing that we’re always looking for are [real] people who have everything going for them in their life; they’re just missing that one piece. And so the intention of why they want to participate in the experiment is a huge factor.”

She added that red flags for casting directors include people who say they want to be villains or those looking for fame: “It’s our biggest pet peeve when we hear somebody say, ‘I’ll make really great television,’ or, ‘I'll be the villain.’ We’re not looking for that. We are looking for you to be you.”

Driscoll also shared her best advice for getting on the show:

You don’t need a huge social media presence

Have fun with the conversation every time you speak to someone on the casting team

Don’t let your nerves get in the way

Singles must be at least 21 years old and ready for a committed relationship to apply.

Click here to apply and here for the full article from Backstage.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.