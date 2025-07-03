Light Rain 80°

SHARE

Netflix Casting Real Cops, Firefighters For New Film Shooting Scenes In New Jersey

Got real-life hero chops? This casting call might be your shot at stardom.

Casting Call

Casting Call

 Photo Credit: Image by stokpic from Pixabay
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Grant Wilfley Casting has put out the call for real firefighters and law enforcement officers to step out from behind the badge and onto the big screen for a new Netflix movie.

The flick–working title Untitled Roommates Project–will be filming scenes in New Jersey between Tuesday, June 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Producers are looking for the real deal — so whether you fight fires or keep the peace, this could be your chance to trade sirens for scripts.

The pay ranges from $176 to $500 for 8 hours, depending on union status and role. No acting experience is necessary.

Interested? Email roommates@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “Real Law Enforcement and Firefighters.” Include your name, contact info, union status (SAG-AFTRA or not), details of your experience, age confirmation, tattoo visibility, location, measurements, and a few recent photos.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE