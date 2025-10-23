NBA Star, Head Coach Arrested In Major Sports Gambling Investigation: Reports

Rozier was arrested at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, early in the morning on Thursday, Oct. 23. His arrest was first reported by Meadowlark Media's Pablo Torre.

The 31-year-old didn't play in the Heat's season-opening loss to the Orlando Magic on the previous night due to a "coach's decision." Rozier did take part in the Heat's final preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 17.

Billups' arrest was first reported by NBC New York, and it's unclear where he was taken into custody. The 49-year-old coached in the Blazers' season opener at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Former NBA player Damon Jones was also among those arrested, an FBI spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Jones played for 10 teams over 11 NBA seasons from 1999 to 2009, including the then-New Jersey Nets and the Boston Celtics.

Federal officials reportedly said that members of organized crime groups are among roughly two dozen people expected to face criminal charges. The FBI and the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York will hold a 10 a.m. news conference announcing arrests tied to illegal sports betting and poker game schemes.

According to ESPN, Rozier's arrest is linked to a wider FBI investigation into suspicious betting activity on player prop bets. In March 2023, sportsbooks in several states flagged unusual betting patterns on Rozier's performance before he played for the Charlotte Hornets against the New Orleans Pelicans.

A surge of 30 bets in 46 minutes, totaling $13,759, came in on the under for Rozier's points, rebounds, and assists. Betting was halted after the spike, and Rozier played just 10 minutes before leaving with a reported foot injury.

Rozier's attorney, Jim Trusty, previously told ESPN that Rozier met several times with NBA and FBI officials in 2023. Trusty said the league's initial investigation found no wrongdoing, while the NBA said at the time that it didn't find that any league rules were broken.

The probe stems from the Jontay Porter gambling case, which led to the former Toronto Raptors center being banned from the NBA. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges earlier in 2025 after admitting to intentionally underperforming in two games during the 2023-24 season.

Porter faces sentencing in December. Several others remain in plea negotiations.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league is tightening oversight on betting markets.

"We've asked some of our partners to pull back some of the prop bets, especially when they're on two-way players, guys who don't have the same stake in the competition, where it's too easy to manipulate something, which seems otherwise small and inconsequential to the overall score," Silver said. "We're trying to put in place – learning as we go and working with the betting companies -- some additional control to prevent some of that manipulation."

Rozier, a native of the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio, was drafted 16th overall by the Celtics in 2015 after playing at the University of Louisville. Earning the nickname "Scary Terry," he gained national attention during the 2018 NBA Playoffs when he helped lead Boston to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In 2019, Rozier joined the Hornets and played five seasons in Charlotte. He was traded to the Miami Heat in January 2024.

Over his 10 NBA seasons, Rozier has averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. His NBA.com bio had been removed as of press time.

Billups played college basketball at the University of Colorado before being drafted third overall by the Celtics in 1997. He helped the Detroit Pistons win the 2004 NBA championship and was named Finals MVP.

The five-time NBA All-Star played for seven franchises over a 17-year Hall of Fame career, including the New York Knicks in 2011. Billups briefly worked as an NBA analyst on ESPN before eventually becoming an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Billups was hired as Portland's head coach in June 2021.

