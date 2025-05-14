Nationwide Recall Issued For These Packaged Food Products

The products were sold through a national distributor and may still be in consumer pantries, prompting an urgent alert for those with dietary sensitivities.

The company behind the recall, based in Texas, flagged a labeling issue discovered during a routine internal audit. The packaging error affected products distributed between Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 and Friday, May 10, 2025.

Consumers with allergies or sensitivities to wheat, milk, or sesame are urged not to consume the affected items. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the issue, but serious or life-threatening reactions could occur if consumed by those with allergies.

Products include a range of dry food items commonly used in home kitchens, such as rice mixes, soups, spice blends, porridge mix, and other packaged items.

Consumers should check the recall alert and dispose of the affected products or request a refund or replacement from the company. Full refund details, including contact information and a product list, are available on the company’s website.

Click here to view product UPC number and labels on the FDA website.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.