Nationwide Recall Issued For Popular Yogurt Product

A widely sold refrigerated food item has been pulled from store shelves due to a labeling issue that could pose a serious health risk for certain consumers.

A look at one of the recalled products.

 Photo Credit: FDA
The product is sold in 12-ounce clear plastic cups.     

 Photo Credit: FDA
Joe Lombardi
Knockro Inc., based in Pennsylvania, is recalling its Bonya-branded low fat yogurt parfaits because they may contain almonds that are not listed on the label. 

Almonds are considered a tree nut and can cause severe or even life-threatening allergic reactions in individuals with sensitivities.

The product is sold in 12-ounce clear plastic cups with an expiration date of Monday, May 5. It was available in retail stores across the US.

According to the company, the issue was caused by a temporary breakdown in production and packaging processes, which led to almond-containing granola being included without proper labeling.

No illnesses have been reported, but the company urges customers who purchased the product to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Click here to view product labels on the FDA website.

Consumers with questions can contact the company directly at 914-313-6905.

