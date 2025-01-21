Nationwide Recall Issued For Popular Corn Puff Product

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall of its Shirakiku brand Curvee Puffs Corn Puff Snack Curry Flavor due to undeclared milk. The FDA announced the recall on Monday, Jan. 20 after the company discovered the allergen was not listed on the packaging.
This oversight poses a serious health risk to individuals with milk allergies, potentially leading to life-threatening allergic reactions.
The affected product is packaged in 2.46 oz flexible bags and bears the UPC code 07441078512, found on the back right side of the package. All lot codes and date codes are included in the recall. No illnesses have been reported so far, but the company urges consumers to act immediately.
States Affected
The recalled snacks were distributed nationwide, including the following states:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- Nevada
- New York
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
The product was also exported to Mexico.
What To Do
Consumers who purchased the product are advised to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For additional questions, customers can contact the company at recall@wismettacusa.com.
Stay informed and check your pantry to ensure you or your loved ones stay safe. Keep following Daily Voice for updates on food safety and recalls.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.