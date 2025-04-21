Nationwide Recall Issued For Mushrooms Over Listeria Fears

A mushroom product sold in stores nationwide is being recalled over concerns it could carry a potentially dangerous bacteria.

The warning, issued this week, advises consumers to take immediate action if they have recently purchased a certain package of mushrooms linked to possible contamination.

Harvest NYC Inc, based in Brooklyn, has announced a recall of its 200-gram packages of Enoki Mushrooms due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The product is distributed under the Hofood99 Inc brand and was sold in green plastic packaging bearing the UPC barcode 6975730520101.

While no illnesses have been reported, Listeria can pose serious health risks—particularly to children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Infections can lead to symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea, and diarrhea. In more severe cases, Listeria has been known to cause miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant women.

The contamination was discovered after routine product sampling at a retail store in Buffalo, New York. Testing conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed the presence of the bacteria in some packages.

The affected mushrooms were distributed throughout the US and were sold between January 11 and January 31, 2025.

Consumers are advised to discard the product or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. For questions, Harvest NYC Inc can be reached at 718-596-0777.

