National Day Of Mourning To Close Sullivan County Government Offices

Sullivan County government offices, including transfer stations and the Department of Motor Vehicles, will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 9, to observe the National Day of Mourning following the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

According to County Spokesman Dan Hurst, essential services, including the 911 center, the Care Center, and the Sheriff’s Office, will continue operating as usual. 

Legislature meetings scheduled for the day have also been canceled.

Offices will remain open on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and resume normal operations on Friday, Jan. 10.

Residents are encouraged to check the county’s website or contact their local offices for additional information or updates.

