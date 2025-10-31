NASA Responds To Kim Kardashian's Moon Landing Conspiracy Theory

Kardashian made the comments on a new episode of "The Kardashians," which debuted on Hulu on Thursday, Oct. 30. The 45-year-old repeated the well-known conspiracy theory that the Apollo 11 mission to bring the first humans to the Moon was staged.

While talking with actress Sarah Paulson, Kardashian read an online article claiming to quote astronaut Buzz Aldrin denying the 1969 landing.

"He goes, 'There was no scary moment because it didn't happen,'" Kardashian read. "It could've been scary, but it wasn't because it didn't happen."

Kardashian then tells Paulson that she didn't think the Moon landing happened.

"I send her conspiracies all the time," Kardashian said.

NASA's acting administrator Sean Duffy shared a clip of the scene and responded to Kardashian's claim on social media.

"Yes, @KimKardashian, we've been to the Moon before... 6 times!" he posted.

Aldrin, 95, has never denied the Moon landing. Neil Armstrong, who was the first person to walk on the Moon, took an iconic photo of Aldrin standing in the Sea of Tranquility region of the Moon.

NASA's Artemis II mission in early 2026 will send astronauts on a 10-day trip around the Moon before returning to Earth. While the astronauts won't land on the Moon, it'll be the closest that humans have been to it in more than 50 years, The New York Times reported.

Duffy, who's also the Transportation Secretary, praised NASA in his response to Kardashian.

"We won the last space race and we will win this one too 🇺🇸🚀," he said.

A former reality TV star himself on MTV's "The Real World" and "Road Rules," Duffy invited Kardashian to see Artemis II take off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

"We love your excitement about our Artemis mission to the Moon," he said in a follow-up post. "You're officially invited to launch at Kennedy Space Center!"

Kardashian also asked Duffy about 3I/ATLAS. The interstellar comet will make its closest approach to Earth on Dec. 19, according to the European Space Agency.

3I/ATLAS will be no closer than 168 million miles away from Earth and poses no threat to life on our planet, although EarthSky said it may be visible through a telescope as soon as mid-November.

