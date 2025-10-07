Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
A Few Clouds 77°

SHARE

Mutilated Birds Found In Garbage Bag In NY: Could Be Ritualistic Killings, SPCA Says

Authorities are once again investigating a gruesome case of animal cruelty in Putnam County after a bag containing mutilated and decapitated birds was discovered on the side of a road. 

The SPCA released images of the garbage bag and the mutilated bodies found inside (Daily Voice has censored the graphic part of the images).&nbsp;

The SPCA released images of the garbage bag and the mutilated bodies found inside (Daily Voice has censored the graphic part of the images). 

Photo Credit: Putnam County SPCA
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

According to the Putnam County SPCA, the discovery was made around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, when the Town of Kent Police Department contacted SPCA detectives about a clear garbage bag found on Holland Drive near Route 52. 

Inside the bag were two mutilated and decapitated roosters and one mutilated and decapitated white dove, investigators said.

The location of the find is just a short distance from previous scenes where other bags of mutilated animals have been found, incidents the SPCA believes may be ritualistic in nature. 

One of these incidents occurred in April, when a bag containing a mutilated rooster and pigeon was found floating in Lake Carmel, near Route 52 and Route 311, as Daily Voice previously reported. 

In that incident, the birds had been drained of blood, and objects resembling ritual artifacts were found inside the bag.

Detectives with the SPCA’s Law Enforcement Division are now investigating and asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Putnam County SPCA confidentially.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE