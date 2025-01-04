Murder-suicide: Newly-Retired Nysp Worker ID'd As Victim Of Post-Christmas Tragedy

Thomas K. Fusco, 65, who was born in Passaic and raised in Saddle Brook, was found dead from a gunshot wound when New York State Police responded to a shooting at 10 Sunset Point Yankee Lake in Mamakating at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, New York State Police said.

Police executing a search warrant at a neighbor's house found the bodies of 69-year-old Maryann Daloia, and 72-year-old Richard Daloia.

Fusco, who recently retired after more than 20 years of service with NYS Police Troop F in Middletown, was named Civilian of the Year in 2024 for his dedication and contributions, according to his obituary on the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home website.

"Tom is remembered as a kind, genuine person with a love of the outdoors. He enjoyed all outdoor activities- motorcycling, hunting and fishing," his obituary reads. "He was extremely efficient and a true Mr. Fixit, if he could look at it, he could fix it. He lived his life fully, loving the company of family, friends and cherished cats Bella and Coco. He was a great father, son, brother, uncle and friend and all who knew and loved him are devastated by the incredibly violent loss of Tom."

He is survived by his son, Kevin; his parents, Virginia and Ralph; his true love and best friend, Elizabeth Nowes; his brother, Robert Fusco; his sister, Georgetta Walsh, and her family, as well as numerous friends and loved ones. Services were held on Friday, Jan. 3 in Middletown, NY. The cremation was private.

