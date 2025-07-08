Murder Of Convenience Store Clerk In NY Still Unsolved 32 Years On

The murder happened in the town of Charlton, at the Xtra Mart on State Route 67, at around 3 a.m. on July 8, 1993. The 37-year-old Conley was working an overnight shift when someone shot her once in the head, killing her, according to sheriff’s officials.

Following the killing, the shooter stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a white man between the ages of 30 and 35, around 6-foot-2, with a medium build in the area at the time. He was clean shaven with blonde, shoulder length hair.

There was also a mid-1980s white sedan, possibly a four-door, with spot rust on the driver door partially covered with primer in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at 518-363-8980 or email sspeziale@saratogacountyny.gov.

