Active Shooter Down After Attack At Michigan Church; Building On Fire, Multiple Victims

The incident unfolded Sunday, Sept. 28, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department and local news reports.

Fire crews described the building as “actively on fire” as they battled the blaze with mutual aid from neighboring departments.

Grand Blanc, located about an hour north of Detroit, is a suburb of Flint in Genesee County.

Police said a reunification plan is in place for families. Designated sites include a nearby pavilion and a theater where loved ones can connect with authorities for updates.

Officials did not immediately release the number of casualties, the identities of the victims, or the status of the suspect beyond noting that the shooter is “down.”

Photos and video from the scene showed heavy smoke and a large response from fire, police, and emergency medical crews. The area around the church was closed as investigators and firefighters worked, and residents were asked to avoid McCandlish Road and surrounding streets to allow first responders to operate safely.

The situation remains fluid as investigators are working to determine a motive and how the fire started. Multiple victims were transported to area hospitals, but their conditions were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.