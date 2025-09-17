3 Officers Dead, 2 Critical In York County, PA Shooting As FBI, ATF, DHS Respond (Developing)

The deadly encounter began with a 911 call for shots fired near the 1800 block of Haar Road at 2:10 p.m., according to York County Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Ted Czech. The call stemmed from a domestic dispute that began the previous day.

Emergency crews, including EMS, fire police, and a medevac helicopter, responded. Dispatch logs confirmed a “signal 13” — an officer in trouble — and requested immediate medical transport.

Paris confirmed during a press conference that three officers were dead and two others were injured. Their department affiliations have not been released.

Pennsylvania State Police later released a statement confirming that the shooting happened while officers were conducting a warrant service. Several officers and the gunman “succumbed to their injuries,” while “numerous other law enforcement officers were wounded and taken to a hospital with serious injuries,” the release said.

Authorities emphasized that the investigation remains active and ongoing, and urged the public to continue avoiding the area.

WellSpan York Hospital said two officers are in "critical but stable condition", and enhanced security protocols remain in place.

Governor Josh Shapiro spoke at a press conference at 6:15 p.m., calling the shooting “the kind of violence we must stop.” He urged the Commonwealth to focus on addressing mental health and to “pray for the entire Commonwealth” as the community grieves.

Shapiro later ordered U.S. and Commonwealth flags at all public buildings and facilities across Pennsylvania to be flown at half-staff in honor of the three fallen officers. The flags will remain lowered until the date of interment, which has not yet been announced. “All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute,” his office said.

The York County Coroner’s Office confirmed they responded to the scene. The suspect, identified only as the shooter, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the community is safe.

Federal agencies are now assisting in the investigation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the FBI and ATF are on the ground supporting local law enforcement.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said her department is monitoring the “tragic attack” and working with partners in the region. She added she personally reached out to Governor Shapiro to express the “full support of the federal government.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also confirmed agents are actively assisting in York County, writing: "Our prayers are with the officers, their families, and the entire York County community."

Spring Grove School District officials confirmed that students on buses were returned to their schools and instructed to shelter in place during the active incident.

This is a developing story so check back here for updates.

