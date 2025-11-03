Multiple Injured In Fiery Head-On Crash In Rockland County

The crash happened late Sunday night, Nov. 2, near the intersection of West Ramapo Road and Rosman Road, according to the Thiells Fire Department.

Thiells Fire Chief Connolly came across the wreck while returning from a residential fire alarm and immediately called for assistance. Crews from Thiells Fire, Hatzoloh EMS, Spring Hill EMS, Haverstraw EMS, Haverstraw Police, and Rockland Paramedics all responded, The Monsey Scoop reported.

Firefighters said that one of the vehicles caught fire following the collision. Their crews extinguished the flames and provided emergency medical care to multiple victims before EMS units arrived.

More information about the crash was not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.