Multiple Deaths Confirmed, At Least 19 Missing After Massive Explosion In Tennessee: Developing

A massive explosion at a Tennessee explosives plant leveled a building, sent thick black smoke into the sky and left workers missing as rescuers waited out secondary blasts.

Bucksnort, Tennessee (marked in red) is west of Nashville.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Leo_65
On Friday, Oct. 10, the blast tore through Accurate Energetic Systems in Bucksnort in Hickman County just before 8 a.m., officials said. NBC affiliate WSMV-TV in Nashville reports authorities have confirmed multiple deaths, with at least 19 people unaccounted for and others hospitalized. 

Local officials said initial rescue efforts were delayed by ongoing detonations on the site, where burning debris complicated access. Residents miles away reported homes shaking. 

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, and county leaders urged the public to avoid speculation and respect the privacy of victims and families.

Accurate Energetic Systems, established in 1980, develops and manufactures explosives for defense, aerospace and commercial demolition markets. 

Its Bucksnort operation spans 1,300 acres along Interstate 40 west of Nashville and includes eight specialized production buildings and a quality lab, according to the company’s website.

Authorities asked the public to steer clear of the area as the search for survivors intensifies.

