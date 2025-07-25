Much-Loved Former Substitute Teacher Remembered In NY: 'Always Had Her Door Open'

Audrey Lillian Watson, a resident of Millerton, died on Sunday, July 20, at the age of 72, according to her obituary.

Watson, who once worked as a substitute teacher in the Webutuck School District, left a lasting impact on students, staff, and countless families throughout Dutchess County. Thought of as “Nanny” to many—not just her grandchildren—Watson was a warm, steady presence whose love extended far beyond her own family, according to friends and loved ones.

Born in Newfoundland, Canada, Watson brought energy, humor, and compassion wherever she went. Friends and loved ones recall her as someone who could light up a room, offer heartfelt advice, or spark laughter with her spontaneous singing and storytelling, her obituary said.

Audrey was deeply devoted to her family, including her husband of more than 50 years, Ronald “Poppy” Watson, her children and grandchildren, and a wide circle of extended family and friends.

“She made life feel a little softer, a little safer, and a lot more loved,” reads a tribute posted to a GoFundMe page launched to support the Watson family with funeral expenses.

“To most of us, she wasn’t just Audrey. She was Nanny," the page, organized by a friend of Watson's granddaughter, Reneisha, continues, going on to also say, "She always had her door open. Whether you needed advice, a meal, a hug, or just a quiet place to breathe, Audrey made sure you knew you were welcome."

The GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family give her the beautiful farewell they say she deserves. In addition to financial contributions, community members have been asked to share the page and bring food to the reception, coordinated through Reneisha.

As of Friday, July 25, the page had raised $1,550 out of a $15,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

Watson is survived by her husband Ronald and a large, loving family including children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, and a wide network of friends who became family. She was predeceased by her parents and other close relatives.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, a cause near to Watson's heart, according to her obituary.

Watson's full obituary can be read by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.