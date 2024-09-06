Movie Production Crew To Film Scenes In This Hudson Valley Village: Here's Where

Filming for the third movie in the "Knives Out" series, "Wake Up Dead Man," will take place in the Putnam County village of Cold Spring on Sunday, Sept. 8, officials announced on Friday, Sept. 6.

Sunday's filming schedule includes:

Filming on Fair Street at the intersection with Main Street from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with traffic being controlled intermittently by Cold Spring Police;

Filming on Fair Street between Northern Avenue to Route 9D from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Traffic will again be controlled intermittently by Cold Spring Police.

Crews for the movie also filmed in the village on Thursday, Sept. 5, shooting drone footage of the sunrise from North Street and also in front of Cold Spring Pizza at 120 Main St.

The movie will be the third to center on James Bond star Daniel Craig's detective character Benoit Blanc, in addition to "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

"Wake Up Dead Man" is also set to star Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, and Jeremy Renner. It is expected to release on Netflix in 2025, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

